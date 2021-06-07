Menu

OPP helicopter rescues 3 from Springwater, Ont. swamp

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 1:20 pm
Officers say they received a report just after 6 p.m. Sunday of three adults and two children who went canoeing and were in need of help.
An OPP helicopter rescued an adult and two children from the Minnesing Wetlands in Springwater, Ont., on Sunday.

Officers say they received a report just after 6 p.m. of three adults and two children who went canoeing and were in need of help.

According to police, the paddlers ran out of water and had minimal cellphone power.

With the help of an OPP helicopter, a father and his two children were plucked from the wetlands. The two other men declined assistance and advised that they are experienced outdoorsmen.

All the people involved are now safe and without injury, police say.

