OPP helicopter rescues 3 from Springwater, Ont. swamp

An OPP helicopter rescued an adult and two children from the Minnesing Wetlands in Springwater, Ont., on Sunday.
Officers say they received a report just after 6 p.m. of three adults and two children who went canoeing and were in need of help.
According to police, the paddlers ran out of water and had minimal cellphone power.
Trending Stories
With the help of an OPP helicopter, a father and his two children were plucked from the wetlands. The two other men declined assistance and advised that they are experienced outdoorsmen.
All the people involved are now safe and without injury, police say.
Kingston Fire issues warning after 5 people fall through Lake Ontario ice
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments