Bike Week adds virtual components to annual Winnipeg event

Winnipeg’s annual Bike Week might look a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the event, which runs from Monday through June 13, is still geared toward encouraging Winnipeggers to hit city streets on their bikes, some aspects are going virtual.
“While we are limited in what we can do in person this year, Bike Week Winnipeg is still
committed to hosting a celebration that facilitates connections,” said Bike Week board chair Dave Elmore.
“We’re excited to provide programming options for everyone to enjoy. We hope that these rides encourage folks to get out on their bikes and support Winnipeg businesses and communities along the way.”
The week includes virtually enhanced rides, including the all-new Traditional Trails, which focuses on Indigenous communities, as well as daily themed events in collaboration with local businesses.
