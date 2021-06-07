Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Bike Week adds virtual components to annual Winnipeg event

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 2:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Bike Week in Winnipeg is June 7-13th' Bike Week in Winnipeg is June 7-13th
Winnipeggers are being encouraged to ride their bikes to work this week and Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans gets the details from Bike Week Winnipeg .

Winnipeg’s annual Bike Week might look a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the event, which runs from Monday through June 13, is still geared toward encouraging Winnipeggers to hit city streets on their bikes, some aspects are going virtual.

Read more: Looking to buy a bike? Winnipeg may be experiencing shortage, says local shop owner

“While we are limited in what we can do in person this year, Bike Week Winnipeg is still
committed to hosting a celebration that facilitates connections,” said Bike Week board chair Dave Elmore.

“We’re excited to provide programming options for everyone to enjoy. We hope that these rides encourage folks to get out on their bikes and support Winnipeg businesses and communities along the way.”

The week includes virtually enhanced rides, including the all-new Traditional Trails, which focuses on Indigenous communities, as well as daily themed events in collaboration with local businesses.

Click to play video: 'Cycling in the City' Cycling in the City
Cycling in the City – Apr 5, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
