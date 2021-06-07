Bike Week adds virtual components to annual Winnipeg event

Winnipeg’s annual Bike Week might look a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the event, which runs from Monday through June 13, is still geared toward encouraging Winnipeggers to hit city streets on their bikes, some aspects are going virtual.

It's Bike to Work Day! Check out all the great things we've got going on today. And be sure to tag us in your Bike to Work Day ride to be entered to win some some prizes! Happy biking!#BTWD2021 #BikeWeekWPG pic.twitter.com/svwtjaNyhO — Bike Week WPG (@BikeweekWPG) June 7, 2021

“While we are limited in what we can do in person this year, Bike Week Winnipeg is still

committed to hosting a celebration that facilitates connections,” said Bike Week board chair Dave Elmore.

“We’re excited to provide programming options for everyone to enjoy. We hope that these rides encourage folks to get out on their bikes and support Winnipeg businesses and communities along the way.”

The week includes virtually enhanced rides, including the all-new Traditional Trails, which focuses on Indigenous communities, as well as daily themed events in collaboration with local businesses.

