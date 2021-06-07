Man dies following motorcycle crash north of Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg man died following a motorcycle crash north of the town in Northumberland County on Saturday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a report that a motorist had discovered a crashed motorcycle on Harwood Road between Pollock and Daignault roads, a few kilometres north of the hamlet of Balitmore, about 10 kilometres north of Cobourg.

Officers found the motorcycle and the driver in the northbound ditch of Harwood Road.

Officers say the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as John Merrett, 55, of Cobourg. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday at the Ontario Coroner’s Office in Kingston.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OPP are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.