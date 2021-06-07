Menu

Traffic

Man dies following motorcycle crash north of Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 9:37 am
Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a crash north of Cobourg on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a crash north of Cobourg on Saturday morning. OPP

A Cobourg man died following a motorcycle crash north of the town in Northumberland County on Saturday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a report that a motorist had discovered a crashed motorcycle on Harwood Road between Pollock and Daignault roads, a few kilometres north of the hamlet of Balitmore, about 10 kilometres north of Cobourg.

Officers found the motorcycle and the driver in the northbound ditch of Harwood Road.

Read more: Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries following crash near Warkworth: Northumberland OPP

 

Officers say the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as John Merrett, 55, of Cobourg. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday at the Ontario Coroner’s Office in Kingston.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OPP are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

