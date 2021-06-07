Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to ship himself into space aboard Blue Origin rocket

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 10:34 am
Click to play video: 'Jeff Bezos invites brother to space on first crewed flight of rocket' Jeff Bezos invites brother to space on first crewed flight of rocket
WATCH: In a video posted to his Instagram, Jeff Bezos invites his brother to fly to space with him on the first crewed flight of a rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin. The flight is scheduled for July 20th.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is preparing to pull off the most ambitious same-day delivery of his life with plans to launch himself into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket in July.

Bezos announced on Monday that he and his brother, Mark, will be part of the first civilian crew to fly to the edge of space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, which is expected to launch on July 20.

That means the richest man on Earth will soon become the richest man in space — if his space-shipping company delivers on its promise.

Read more: Paradise lost? NASA probes to scan Venus for signs of Earth-like past

Bezos revealed his master plan in an awkwardly acted Instagram video early Monday, in which he pretends to surprise his brother with an invite to space.

Story continues below advertisement

“I invited my brother to come on this first flight because we’re closest friends,” Bezos says in the video.

“I wasn’t even expecting him to say that he was going to be on the first flight, and then when he asked me to go along I was just awestruck,” Mark says in the video. “What a remarkable opportunity not only to have this adventure but to be able to do it with my best friend.”

Click to play video: '‘I hope it’s not Dogecoin:’ Elon Musk’s mom joins SpaceX founder for ‘SNL’s’ opening monologue' ‘I hope it’s not Dogecoin:’ Elon Musk’s mom joins SpaceX founder for ‘SNL’s’ opening monologue
‘I hope it’s not Dogecoin:’ Elon Musk’s mom joins SpaceX founder for ‘SNL’s’ opening monologue – May 9, 2021

The third seat on the flight is being auctioned off on Blue Origin’s website, with the proceeds slated to go to Blue Origin’s charitable foundation. The highest bid was at US$2.8 million on Monday morning and the live auction is slated to close on June 12.

Trending Stories

The entire mission will play out over about 10 minutes, beginning with a rocket launch that will carry the crew capsule 100 kilometres up past the Karman Line — the official beginning of space. The capsule will fly just past that line before falling back to Earth and deploying its parachutes for a gentle landing in the Texas desert. Meanwhile, the New Shepard’s autonomous rocket capsule will make its own landing on a separate launch pad.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: NASA successfully flies the first-ever helicopter on Mars

Bezos’ Blue Origin, Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic are competing to launch a new era of space tourism, beginning with a few proof-of-concept trips involving rich investors.

SpaceX has the most robust mission schedule, with plans to launch a four-person, all-citizen crew into low Earth orbit in September, followed by a tourist trip up to the International Space Station (ISS) early next year and a voyage around the moon in 2023. Unlike Bezos, Musk has not committed to joining any of those missions himself.

SpaceX has grabbed most of the NASA contracts and headlines — both good and bad — in recent years, amid several major steps forward and a few explosive setbacks.

Click to play video: 'SpaceX Starship SN9 test flight ends in fiery explosion on the landing pad' SpaceX Starship SN9 test flight ends in fiery explosion on the landing pad
Story continues below advertisement

Blue Origin’s New Shepard has been quietly building up to its own space tourism mission, with 14 straight successful launches since 2015. Nearly all of those launches were performed without a crew onboard, save for the last one in April, which served as a dress rehearsal for the Bezos mission in July.

“I want to go on this flight because it’s a thing I’ve wanted to do all my life,” Bezos says in his video. “It’s an adventure. It’s a big deal for me.”

Bezos is the wealthiest man on the planet, with an estimated net worth of US$186.2 billion.

He stepped down from his role as Amazon’s CEO earlier this year, although he still owns a large stake in the company.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Space tagAmazon tagSpaceX tagJeff Bezos tagSpace Tourism tagBlue Origin tagJeff Bezos net worth tagJeffrey Bezos tagNew Shepard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers