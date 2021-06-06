Man charged with impaired driving in rollover crash in Dundas: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man has been charged after a single-vehicle crash in Dundas that sent multiple people to hospital.

Hamilton police say emergency responders were called to the area of Binkley and Mineral Springs Roads at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, where a vehicle had gone off the roadway and into a wooded area.

The driver and four passengers — including one 15-year-old — were treated on the scene for various injuries and subsequently taken to hospital, although none of those injuries were considered life-threatening.

According to investigators, one of the passengers was ejected and two of the occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The 21-year-old male driver from Dundas has been charged with impaired driving and is scheduled to appear in court in August.

Police say both speed and impairment were factors in the crash.