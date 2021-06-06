Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man charged with impaired driving in rollover crash in Dundas: Hamilton police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted June 6, 2021 9:02 pm
A 21-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge after a rollover crash in Dundas early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
A 21-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge after a rollover crash in Dundas early Sunday morning. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 21-year-old man has been charged after a single-vehicle crash in Dundas that sent multiple people to hospital.

Hamilton police say emergency responders were called to the area of Binkley and Mineral Springs Roads at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, where a vehicle had gone off the roadway and into a wooded area.

The driver and four passengers — including one 15-year-old — were treated on the scene for various injuries and subsequently taken to hospital, although none of those injuries were considered life-threatening.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Hamilton

According to investigators, one of the passengers was ejected and two of the occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The 21-year-old male driver from Dundas has been charged with impaired driving and is scheduled to appear in court in August.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say both speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagImpaired Driving tagHamilton news tagAncaster tagdundas tagdundas crash tagbinkley road tagmineral springs road tagimpaired driving crash in dundas tagimpaired driving crash in hamilton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers