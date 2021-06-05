Saturday morning shed fire in Kelowna deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

A structure fire in Kelowna on Saturday morning has been deemed suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a residence along Ridgeway Drive, not far from the Kelowna Golf and Country, following multiple 911 calls just before 9 a.m.

When crews arrived shortly, they found a fenced and open-air shed that contained garbage cans on fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished, though the fire department said the shed sustained significant damage.

“The fire was deemed suspicious,” said the Kelowna Fire Department, “and is being investigated by RCMP.”

