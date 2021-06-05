Menu

Canada

Saturday morning shed fire in Kelowna deemed suspicious

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 4:45 pm
A photo of the shed fire in Kelowna on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
A photo of the shed fire in Kelowna on Saturday morning. Global News

A structure fire in Kelowna on Saturday morning has been deemed suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a residence along Ridgeway Drive, not far from the Kelowna Golf and Country, following multiple 911 calls just before 9 a.m.

When crews arrived shortly, they found a fenced and open-air shed that contained garbage cans on fire.

Read more: Neighbours grateful for firefighters extinguishing lakefront blaze that burned 2 trailers, 3 cabins

The fire was quickly extinguished, though the fire department said the shed sustained significant damage.

“The fire was deemed suspicious,” said the Kelowna Fire Department, “and is being investigated by RCMP.”

