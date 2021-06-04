Report identifies ‘significant gaps’ in City of Saskatoon’s truth and reconciliation approach

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon is working on several truth, reconciliation and treaty implementation goals, but its efforts are lacking in multiple areas, according to a report heading to a city committee next week.

Last fall, the city established a “Community of Practice,” (CoP) including 23 staff from various internal city departments, external boards, the Saskatoon Police Service and Saskatoon Public Library.

Working with the Office of the Treaty Commissioner, the group identified “significant gaps” in the city’s approach to truth, reconciliation and treaty implementation.

“The group agreed that the City needs to engage in activities that go beyond the ‘surface,’” reads the report.

The document also stated the city lacks a comprehensive plan, leading to reconciliation work falling onto a select few, often Indigenous, city employees. Contributors felt accountability for reconciliations needs to be spread across all departments, managers and staff.

The city also needs to focus on training and tools for anti-racism, the report stated.

“Doing so will require specific budget allocations aimed at increasing the City’s capacity and pursuing anti-oppressive initiatives at the City,” the document said.

An analysis determined the city has 142 “unique activities” when it comes to truth, reconciliation and treaty implementation. Despite the identified gaps, the city is working to make spaces more inclusive, maintain relationships with the Indigenous community and create Indigenous-specific jobs, the report stated.

The CoP and Office of the Treaty Commissioner proposed 11 recommendations for 2021. They range from creating concrete definitions of treaty implementation and reconciliation at the city, to creating relationships between city leaders, community leaders and elders, along with ensuring the city does not have barriers for Indigenous job applicants.

Six recommendations for 2022 include ensuring all city departments understand how truth, reconciliation and treaty implementation apply to them and increasing the number of spaces dedicated to Indigenous ceremony within the city.

“While Administration supports the recommendations, there are some recommendations that require further discussion and clarification or work to be done in advance of implementation of the recommendation,” reads a report from Melissa Cote, the city’s director of Indigenous Initiatives.

Spokespeople for the Office of the Treaty Commissioner and Mayor Charlie Clark said they would be available for comment after the report is received by the city’s Environment, Utilities and Corporate Services committee.