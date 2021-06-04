COVID-19: Easter Seals Ontario Telethon rescheduled to late September

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers say due to Ontario’s ongoing COVID-19 protocols, the Easter Seals Ontario telethon scheduled in June has been moved to September.

This isn’t the first time the telethon has been postponed. It was originally to be held in April, but was bumped to June 13 on YourTV and Global Peterborough. However, on Friday organizers said it will now be broadcast from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Easter Seals raises funds to purchase equipment and offer camp opportunities for children and youth with physical disabilities.

“The health and safety of our volunteers, hosts, crew and everyone involved with the Telethon is our top priority,” stated Coralie Jacobs, Easter Seals manager of development, Eastern Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are excited to be bringing the Telethon back to Peterborough when it is safe to do so. We have been busy pre-recording visits with the kids and their families and look forward to sharing those visits with you.

“Postponing was a difficult choice, but the right choice.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Postponing was a difficult choice, but the right choice."

“We are committed to proceeding with fundraising efforts because the families still need our support.”

With the majority of its in-person fundraising events cancelled or on-hold due to the ongoing pandemic, Jacobs says Easter Seals continues to be challenged in its ability to provide children and youth in this vulnerable sector with desperately needed support.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, but for children with physical disabilities and their families the challenges have truly been extraordinary,” Jacobs said.

“The ongoing lockdowns, restrictions and delays have meant there are still so many children living at home without the essential equipment that would provide them with greater dignity as well as safety from injury for both them and their parents.”

In the first three months of the year, Easter Seals Ontario has received $600,000 in requests for equipment funding, Jacobs said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a critical need for children to receive items like lift systems and wheelchairs for safety and mobility, and bathroom equipment for personal hygiene and privacy,” she said.

Despite the postponement, donations and fundraising can still be forwarded to the telethon on its website.