Health

CMHA Elgin-Middlesex temporarily moving mental health, addictions crisis centre

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted June 4, 2021 3:43 pm
The temporary home of the mental health and addictions crisis centre operated by CMHA Elgin-Middlesex. View image in full screen
The temporary home of the mental health and addictions crisis centre operated by CMHA Elgin-Middlesex. CMHA Elgin-Middlesex

The mental health and addictions crisis centre operated by the Elgin-Middlesex branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is being temporarily relocated closer to the downtown core, the organization announced Friday.

The crisis centre currently operates out of CMHA’s Huron Street site, located at 648 Huron St. As of 8:30 a.m. on June 16, the organization says it will be moved temporarily to CMHA’s site at 534 Queens Ave., at the corner of Queens and William, where it will remain for the next six to eight months.

The reason for the move isn’t clear, and officials with CHMA Elgin-Middlesex haven’t said why, but they note there will be no break in service and that all services currently offered at the crisis centre on Huron Street will be available at its temporary home on Queens Avenue.

The walk-in crisis centre operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is the headquarters of the local CMHA branch’s crisis response teams, Community Outreach and Support Team, peer support, medical clinic, and bereavement support team.

According to the CMHA Elgin-Middlesex, nearly 3,000 people have come through the doors of the crisis centre in the past year through walk-in services, drop-off, or referrals.

