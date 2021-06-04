Liberals push to end Bill C-10 study amid social media free speech concerns

The federal Liberals sparked an uproar over a bid Friday morning to shut down committee study on its controversial Bill C-10, as experts continue to express concern about the impact the legislation could have on free speech online.

The Liberals moved a time allocation motion for the bill on Friday morning, a procedural move that crunches the time allotted to discussing a bill and is normally used to limit hours of debate in the House of Commons — not at committees. The bill has been stalled before committee and as the government faces down the ticking clock towards the end of the parliamentary session on June 23.

The motion briefly sparked vocal criticism from opposition parties in the House of Commons Friday before the assistant deputy speaker moved on to let MPs give their regularly scheduled statements ahead of question period.

But it’s set to be back up for discussion later in the day and should the motion pass, the committee will be restricted to just five more hours of discussion of the bill — then they’ll have to move it along.

0:51 O’Toole says new amendments to Bill C-10 ‘do not protect the freedom of expression’ O’Toole says new amendments to Bill C-10 ‘do not protect the freedom of expression’ – May 7, 2021

Broadly, the bill aims to modernize the Broadcasting Act — which saw its last major reform in 1991 before the internet was widely available — to reflect the fact that Canadians consume things like music, movies and news differently nowadays, often using streaming services or social media.

The proposed law hopes to extend Canadian content requirements to these online platforms, ensuring the companies pay into cultural funds and display a certain amount of Canadian content.

Bill C-10 became a source of parliamentary discord after the Liberals removed a section of the bill that protected user-generated content and exempted it from regulation. That meant Canadians’ Facebook and Instagram posts could be forced to abide by certain CRTC rules.

And while it’ll be up to the CRTC to draft exactly what those regulations might look like, experts have warned this could allow the CRTC to regulate anything they’d like on social media.

“Social media companies (would be) legally responsible for all these videos that users post as though they’re somehow broadcasting programs,” Emily Laidlaw, Canada Research Chair in cybersecurity law at the University of Calgary, said in an interview with Global News in early May.

1:06 O’Toole calls Liberal government’s Bill C-10 a ‘direct attack on free speech’ O’Toole calls Liberal government’s Bill C-10 a ‘direct attack on free speech’ – May 6, 2021

A former CRTC vice-chair echoed her concerns shortly after Section 4.1 was dropped from the bill.

“It’s your Facebook post. It’s your tweet. It’s your cat videos. It’s your pictures of your children and grandchildren and that sort of stuff,” said Peter Menzies, who is also a past newspaper publisher.

“What it means is that somebody will be watching that, from the government, or a government regulator, and will be able to order it to be taken down if they find that it doesn’t suit whatever purposes they have.”

The concerns prompted opposition MPs to request that the justice department took a second look at the charter statement for the bill. The result of that analysis, which was signed off on by Justice Minister David Lametti himself, found the proposed legislation doesn’t unduly tread on Canadians’ charter-affirmed rights.

“It is our position that the bill as tabled and these proposed amendments are consistent with the charter,” said Lametti, speaking to the Canadian heritage committee at the time.

— With files from Global News’ Amanda Connolly