COVID-19: Guelph doubles tourism recovery fund to $700K

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph is doubling its COVID-19 tourism recovery fund to $700,000.

City council approved the additional funding of $370,000 during a meeting on May 31, which should help tourism-focused organizations and businesses through the pandemic recovery.

In a news release on Thursday, the city’s manager of tourism Matthew Hardy said the coronavirus hit the local tourism industry hard.

“Through the application process, we saw an ask of over $1.6 million to meet applicants’ recovery needs,” he said.

“We’re happy that council approved extra funding as this put us in a better position to help support the tourism industry as they find ways to recover, adapt, and position themselves for long-term success during and after the pandemic.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:27 Toronto tourism industry slammed with $8.35B in losses in 12 months Toronto tourism industry slammed with $8.35B in losses in 12 months – Mar 4, 2021

The city added that 70 per cent of the funding has been distributed to 50 businesses and organizations that have already applied for funding. Of those 50, about half of them are located in the downtown area.

Read more: Guelph city council approves moving ahead with centralized operations campus

The remaining 30 per cent is being held to help attract visitors to Guelph when it is safe to do so.

Recipients have been chosen by a committee made up of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce, the Tourism Advisory Committee, the regional tourism organization and city staff.

Now more than ever, we need a slice of quiet in this world. We challenge you to visit https://t.co/5Wp9WTxuzy, pick a trail you haven’t been to yet, and walk, bike, run or wheel yourself to peace. Nature’s got you covered, and so do we. #JRPM2021 pic.twitter.com/5RkWB73VuK — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) June 3, 2021

Advertisement