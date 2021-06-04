Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

COVID-19: Guelph doubles tourism recovery fund to $700K

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 10:51 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s tourism industry looking ahead with light at the end of the tunnel' Ontario’s tourism industry looking ahead with light at the end of the tunnel
Parts of Ontario’s tourism industry say they’re ramping up for a potential opening this summer as the federal government hints towards opening up travel – May 7, 2021

The City of Guelph is doubling its COVID-19 tourism recovery fund to $700,000.

City council approved the additional funding of $370,000 during a meeting on May 31, which should help tourism-focused organizations and businesses through the pandemic recovery.

Read more: Guelph lays out plans to open summer day camps, splash pads, pools

In a news release on Thursday, the city’s manager of tourism Matthew Hardy said the coronavirus hit the local tourism industry hard.

“Through the application process, we saw an ask of over $1.6 million to meet applicants’ recovery needs,” he said.

“We’re happy that council approved extra funding as this put us in a better position to help support the tourism industry as they find ways to recover, adapt, and position themselves for long-term success during and after the pandemic.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toronto tourism industry slammed with $8.35B in losses in 12 months' Toronto tourism industry slammed with $8.35B in losses in 12 months
Toronto tourism industry slammed with $8.35B in losses in 12 months – Mar 4, 2021

The city added that 70 per cent of the funding has been distributed to 50 businesses and organizations that have already applied for funding. Of those 50, about half of them are located in the downtown area.

Trending Stories

Read more: Guelph city council approves moving ahead with centralized operations campus

The remaining 30 per cent is being held to help attract visitors to Guelph when it is safe to do so.

Recipients have been chosen by a committee made up of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce, the Tourism Advisory Committee, the regional tourism organization and city staff.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagCity of Guelph tagGuelph city council tagguelph covid tagGuelph Tourism tagGuelph tourism COVID tagGuelph tourism pandemic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers