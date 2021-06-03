COVID-19: New Belleville, Ont. vaccine clinic opens at Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville, Ont.’s, new COVID-19 vaccine clinic, located at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, can accept up to 2,500 people daily. It opened on Monday, and regularly saw up to approximately 1,000 people.

The city’s mayor says many of them were students.

“COVID has been a long battle. But this is us turning the battle instead of being on our heels,” said Mayor Mitch Pancuik.

The City of Belleville is the largest municipality in Hastings Prince Edward District and it’s making strides with vaccine distribution. Following provincial framework, individuals turning 12 this year are now eligible to get their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna at the newly-opened clinic.

“Adults, we kind of understand sacrifice and responsibility,” Pancuik said. “It’s a lot tougher for someone who’s adolescent and (a) teenager. They’ve had a huge mental strain and they’ve had a lack of socialization.

“Vaccines gives them back their freedoms as well.”

Dr. Pitor Oglaza, medical officer of health at Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, says that vaccines being offered conveniently can help combat vaccine hesitancy.

“We’re trying to have clinics available seven days a week, available evening hours so people don’t feel like they cannot access vaccines,” Dr. Oglaza says.

In terms of hesitancy with mixing and matching vaccines, Ontario’s newly-appointed chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says studies show positive signs with this approach.

“The studies that are coming out where you started with AstraZeneca and followed with a mRNA vaccine are very, very positive in terms of an immune boost,” Dr. Moore states.

Mayor Paniuk says the challenge right now is ensuring there is enough vaccine supply for everyone, adding vaccinations are the way to get things back to normal.

