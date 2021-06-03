SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: New Belleville, Ont. vaccine clinic opens at Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 7:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Vaccine Clinic in Belleville' Vaccine Clinic in Belleville
Vaccine Clinic in Belleville

Belleville, Ont.’s, new COVID-19 vaccine clinic, located at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, can accept up to 2,500 people daily. It opened on Monday, and regularly saw up to approximately 1,000 people.
The city’s mayor says many of them were students.

“COVID has been a long battle. But this is us turning the battle instead of being on our heels,” said Mayor Mitch Pancuik.

The City of Belleville is the largest municipality in Hastings Prince Edward District and it’s making strides with vaccine distribution. Following provincial framework, individuals turning 12 this year are now eligible to get their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna at the newly-opened clinic.

Read more: Amherstview pharmacy aims to give 1,200 vaccine doses by Monday in drive-thru clinic

“Adults, we kind of understand sacrifice and responsibility,” Pancuik said. “It’s a lot tougher for someone who’s adolescent and (a) teenager. They’ve had a huge mental strain and they’ve had a lack of socialization.

Story continues below advertisement

“Vaccines gives them back their freedoms as well.”

Trending Stories

Dr. Pitor Oglaza, medical officer of health at Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, says that vaccines being offered conveniently can help combat vaccine hesitancy.

“We’re trying to have clinics available seven days a week, available evening hours so people don’t feel like they cannot access vaccines,”  Dr. Oglaza says.

In terms of hesitancy with mixing and matching vaccines, Ontario’s newly-appointed chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says studies show positive signs with this approach.

Read more: Kingston medical officer of health gives status update on COVID-19 vaccines in the region

“The studies that are coming out where you started with AstraZeneca and followed with a mRNA vaccine are very, very positive in terms of an immune boost,” Dr. Moore states.

Mayor Paniuk says the challenge right now is ensuring there is enough vaccine supply for everyone, adding vaccinations are the way to get things back to normal.

Click to play video: 'Ontario officials discuss guidelines for booking 2nd COVID-19 vaccine appointment' Ontario officials discuss guidelines for booking 2nd COVID-19 vaccine appointment
Ontario officials discuss guidelines for booking 2nd COVID-19 vaccine appointment
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagVaccines tagPfizer tagAstraZeneca tagBelleville tagmoderna tagclinic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers