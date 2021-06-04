Ontario Hockey League draft begins Friday night, Sudbury picks first overall

Send this page to someone via email

The Sudbury Wolves hold the first overall pick in Friday’s Ontario Hockey League draft but the team has already ended any suspense surrounding its selection.

The club announced Thursday that 15-year-old forward Quentin Musty of the U.S. Youth Tier-1 U16 National champion North Jersey Avalanche 16U program will be the first pick.

The six-foot-two-inch, 190 Ib. left-winger from Hamburg, New York, recorded 23 goals and 33 assists in 27 games during the season.

With the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the entire 2020-21 OHL season, the draft order was determined by a computerized random number generator.

For the first time since the draft was moved online in 2001, the event will be held over the course of two days.

The opening three rounds take place Friday, starting at 7:00 p.m, while rounds four to 15 will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

However, unlike past years, the draft will be held in a serpentine arrangement, with the order of selection in the first round being reversed to begin round 2 and alternating each round thereafter.

2021 OHL Priority Selection First Round Order of Selection



1. Sudbury Wolves

2. Oshawa Generals

3. Guelph Storm

4. Windsor Spitfires

5. Kingston Frontenacs

6. Peterborough Petes

7. Flint Firebirds

8. Owen Sound Attack

9. Mississauga Steelheads

10. Erie Otters

11. North Bay Battalion

12. Ottawa 67’s

13. Sarnia Sting

14. Hamilton Bulldogs

15. Saginaw Spirit

16. London Knights

17. Kitchener Rangers

18. Soo Greyhounds

19. Barrie Colts