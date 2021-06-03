Havelock man celebrates his 70th birthday with $100,015 winning lottery tickets: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Havelock man celebrated his 70th birthday in style with a $100,000 winning lottery ticket.

According to the OLG, Bradford Robinson, 70, of Havelock, matched the last six of seven numbers in the Encore draw, which was part of the March 17 Lotto 6/49 draw. An Encore ticket is $1 with most OLG games.

He also won another $15 on his Lotto 6/49 ticket to bring his total to $100,015.

“I won this prize on my 70th birthday,” said Robinson, an automotive industry retiree.

Robinson, a father and grandfather, says he always checks his Lotto 6/49 and Encore numbers the morning after a draw and was surprised by the Encore numbers. He says his wife was “shocked” when he shared the news of his windfall.

“At first, she thought I was kidding!” he said. “My favourite part of winning the lottery was sharing this news with her.”

Bradford says the couple enjoy travelling and will wait until the pandemic is over to do so.

“My wife has always wanted to do the Rocky Mountaineer train trip, so we’ll put some money aside for that when it’s safe,” he said.