Consumer

Havelock man celebrates his 70th birthday with $100,015 winning lottery tickets: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 12:56 pm
A Havelock man won $100,015 on his 70th birthday in March. View image in full screen
A Havelock man won $100,015 on his 70th birthday in March. OLG

A Havelock man celebrated his 70th birthday in style with a $100,000 winning lottery ticket.

According to the OLG, Bradford Robinson, 70, of Havelock, matched the last six of seven numbers in the Encore draw, which was part of the March 17 Lotto 6/49 draw. An Encore ticket is $1 with most OLG games.

Read more: Omemee man wins $2.5M on lottery ticket draw

He also won another $15 on his Lotto 6/49 ticket to bring his total to $100,015.

“I won this prize on my 70th birthday,” said Robinson, an automotive industry retiree.

Robinson, a father and grandfather, says he always checks his Lotto 6/49 and Encore numbers the morning after a draw and was surprised by the Encore numbers. He says his wife was “shocked” when he shared the news of his windfall.

“At first, she thought I was kidding!” he said. “My favourite part of winning the lottery was sharing this news with her.”

Bradford says the couple enjoy travelling and will wait until the pandemic is over to do so.

“My wife has always wanted to do the Rocky Mountaineer train trip, so we’ll put some money aside for that when it’s safe,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Store owners return $1M lottery ticket that woman tossed in trash' Store owners return $1M lottery ticket that woman tossed in trash
