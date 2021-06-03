SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Principals, school boards question Ontario’s plan to host outdoor graduations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2021 11:31 am
Click to play video: 'Ford defends decision to keep schools closed until fall' Ford defends decision to keep schools closed until fall
WATCH ABOVE: Ford defends decision to keep schools closed until fall.

A group that represents Ontario’s school principals says the premier’s plan to have outdoor “graduation” ceremonies for all classes is not possible this late in the game.

The Ontario Principals’ Council says schools have been planning virtual ceremonies for weeks or months, and don’t have time to pivot to an outdoor in-person gathering.

Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that he’s encouraging schools to hold outdoor grad ceremonies for all grades — not just grades 8 and 12 — as he announced that classes would not resume in person until September due to COVID-19.

Read more: Ontario schools to remain closed to in-person learning until September

The Ontario Principals’ Council says schools don’t have the budget to cancel their existing plans and come up with new ones.

Story continues below advertisement

The council says it is “unrealistic and disrespectful to Ontario educators” to expect them to organize events on this scale this late in the year.

The association representing Ontario’s public school boards has also come out against the plan, saying it is “concerned about the apparent contradiction” between keeping schools shuttered and allowing the in-person ceremonies.

Click to play video: 'Ontario grade 12 student reacts to schools remaining closed' Ontario grade 12 student reacts to schools remaining closed
Ontario grade 12 student reacts to schools remaining closed
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagOntario schools tagontario students tagOntario Principals' Council tagontario school graudation tagoutdoor graduation ceremonies tagoutdoor graduations tagschool graduations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers