Stunt driving charges issued on Highways 7 and 115 in Peterborough County: OPP

A trio of stunt driving charges were issued for highways in Peterborough County over the past several days.

On Tuesday afternoon, Peterborough County OPP say an officer on radar patrol clocked a vehicle travelling 170 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone along Highway 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough.

The 22-year-old driver, who is from Peterborough, was charged with stunt driving and will appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 9.

On Sunday around 8:30 a.m., a vehicle was clocked travelling 158 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan.

A 45-year-old driver from Richmond Hill, Ont., was charged with stunt driving and will appear in court in Peterborough on July 12.

Then, around 2 p.m., a vehicle was clocked travelling 134 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, east of Peterborough.

A 30-year-old driver from Peterborough was charged with stunt driving and will appear in court July 12.

In each incident, the accused had their drivers’ licences suspended and vehicles impounded for seven days. No names were released.