Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pictou, N.S. man facing attempted murder after alleged vehicle assault

By Matthew Byard Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 4:48 pm
Pictou, N.S. man facing attempted murder after alleged vehicle assault - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

A Pictou, N.S., man is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, after an incident involving a motor vehicle.

Pictou District County RCMP say they were called to Elm Drive in Pictou on Saturday, just before 3 p.m., after a car struck a house.

Police say the driver tried to strike someone on the front porch of the home with the vehicle, but fled the scene before the police showed up.

Read more: N.S. police say 21-year-old driver dead after car crash

A passenger in the vehicle remained on scene and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim of the attack was said to have suffered minor injuries as well.

Trending Stories

Police searched the area with help from the RCMP Police Dog Services but didn’t find him.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that reports later came in that the suspect was running naked in the woods nearby, and that he had broken into a home on Wallis Drive and stolen a blanket.

Police say he was arrested shortly afterward, without incident, and taken to hospital.

Click to play video: 'Search for missing Nova Scotia teenager enters 3rd day' Search for missing Nova Scotia teenager enters 3rd day
Search for missing Nova Scotia teenager enters 3rd day – Apr 24, 2021

Patrick Jordan Anthony McClellan remains in custody and is facing numerous charges including attempted murder, break and enter, uttering threats and public nudity.

McClellan is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on June 3.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagNova Scotia RCMP tagCar crash tagAttempted Murder tagPolice Dog tagpictou tagnaked suspect tagnaked in the woods tagstolen blanket tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers