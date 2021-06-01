Pictou, N.S. man facing attempted murder after alleged vehicle assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Pictou, N.S., man is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, after an incident involving a motor vehicle.

Pictou District County RCMP say they were called to Elm Drive in Pictou on Saturday, just before 3 p.m., after a car struck a house.

Police say the driver tried to strike someone on the front porch of the home with the vehicle, but fled the scene before the police showed up.

A passenger in the vehicle remained on scene and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim of the attack was said to have suffered minor injuries as well.

Police searched the area with help from the RCMP Police Dog Services but didn’t find him.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that reports later came in that the suspect was running naked in the woods nearby, and that he had broken into a home on Wallis Drive and stolen a blanket.

Police say he was arrested shortly afterward, without incident, and taken to hospital.

1:45 Search for missing Nova Scotia teenager enters 3rd day Search for missing Nova Scotia teenager enters 3rd day – Apr 24, 2021

Patrick Jordan Anthony McClellan remains in custody and is facing numerous charges including attempted murder, break and enter, uttering threats and public nudity.

McClellan is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on June 3.