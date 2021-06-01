N.S. police say 21-year-old driver dead after car crash

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is dead after a single-vehicle car crash near the community of Grafton, N.S.

Kings District RCMP responded to the collision on Black Rock Road just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say they determined the vehicle went off the road, drove into a ditch and hit a pole.

The 21-year-old driver was transported by ambulance to hospital where he later died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

1:51 Halifax police issuing more tickets over COVID-19 health violations Halifax police issuing more tickets over COVID-19 health violations – Apr 26, 2021

Advertisement