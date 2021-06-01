Menu

Canada

N.S. police say 21-year-old driver dead after car crash

By Matthew Byard Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 3:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Search for missing Nova Scotia teenager enters 3rd day' Search for missing Nova Scotia teenager enters 3rd day
WATCH: Halifax Search and Rescue continue to facilitate a multi-effort search for a 16-year-old reported missing to Halifax Regional Police in a wooded area of Williamswood, N.S. on April 22 – Apr 24, 2021

A man is dead after a single-vehicle car crash near the community of Grafton, N.S.

Kings District RCMP responded to the collision on Black Rock Road just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Police identify human remains found in Dartmouth park, treating death as homicide

Police say they determined the vehicle went off the road, drove into a ditch and hit a pole.

The 21-year-old driver was transported by ambulance to hospital where he later died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Halifax police issuing more tickets over COVID-19 health violations' Halifax police issuing more tickets over COVID-19 health violations
Halifax police issuing more tickets over COVID-19 health violations – Apr 26, 2021
