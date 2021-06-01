N.S. police say 21-year-old driver dead after car crash

A man is dead after a single-vehicle car crash near the community of Grafton, N.S.
Kings District RCMP responded to the collision on Black Rock Road just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say they determined the vehicle went off the road, drove into a ditch and hit a pole.
Trending Stories
The 21-year-old driver was transported by ambulance to hospital where he later died.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Halifax police issuing more tickets over COVID-19 health violations
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments