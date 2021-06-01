Menu

Canada

Police investigate human remains found near Oakbank

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 2:41 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Getty Images

Several police agencies are investigating after human remains were found near Oakbank, Man., Monday.

Manitoba RCMP say officers were called after the remains were found near a CP rail line roughly a kilometre east of Oakbank, around 11:20 a.m.

Read more: Winnipeg woman held captive, sexually assaulted on Ebb and Flow First Nation

Police haven’t said if the remains are that of a man or a woman, how long they think they’ve been there, or if foul play is suspected.

Springfield police, CP police and investigators from the RCMP’s forensic identification services, search and rescue and an anthropology team were at the site Monday afternoon and into the evening searching the area.

Trending Stories

Read more: 16-year-old crashes semi into train, Manitoba man dies

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and is expected to take some time.

Oakbank is roughly 23 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Weapons charges laid in Oakbank police investigation' Weapons charges laid in Oakbank police investigation
Weapons charges laid in Oakbank police investigation – Apr 9, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagManitoba RCMP tagPolice investigation tagremains found tagspringfield police tagOakbank Human Remains tagoakbank man. tag

