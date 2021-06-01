Police investigate human remains found near Oakbank

Send this page to someone via email

Several police agencies are investigating after human remains were found near Oakbank, Man., Monday.

Manitoba RCMP say officers were called after the remains were found near a CP rail line roughly a kilometre east of Oakbank, around 11:20 a.m.

Police haven’t said if the remains are that of a man or a woman, how long they think they’ve been there, or if foul play is suspected.

On May 31, Oakbank #rcmpmb along with @RMSpringfieldPS, @CanadianPacific, our Forensic Identification Services & our Search & Rescue team spent the afternoon & evening searching an area east of Oakbank after human remains were located. Identity is unknown. Investigation continues — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 1, 2021

Springfield police, CP police and investigators from the RCMP’s forensic identification services, search and rescue and an anthropology team were at the site Monday afternoon and into the evening searching the area.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and is expected to take some time.

Oakbank is roughly 23 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

