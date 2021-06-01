Menu

Canada

1 sent to hospital after apartment fire in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 9:08 am
1 sent to hospital after apartment fire in central Hamilton - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

One person was sent to hospital after a multiple alarm apartment fire in central Hamilton on Monday night.

Hamilton Fire say they arrived at Wellington Place apartments near Wellington and Wilson Streets just after 11 p.m. and engaged a visible fire on the 15th floor balcony.

One person was removed from an apartment on the floor during a search and rescue operation.

Paramedics say the 26-year-old man was sent to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition after significant exposure to smoke.

Read more: 1 dead in single vehicle crash in West Lincoln

“The patient was speaking with paramedics throughout the call and in the transport to hospital,” paramedics superintendent Dave Thompson told Global News.

There were no other injuries.

Fire chief Dave Cunliffe said the cause or estimated cost of damage to the building has not yet been determined.

“There is significant smoke and fire damage in the apartment and on the balcony,” Cunliffe said in a release following the blaze.

Read more: COVID-19: Two new outbreaks, 47 cases tied to central Hamilton apartment buildings

“The balcony has also sustained some structural damage. ”

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is expected to arrive at the scene for an investigation on Tuesday.

Wellington Place was one of three apartments tied to recent COVID-19 outbreaks among high-rise residences in May.

The surge at the complex involved 45 cases, mainly among residents. The outbreak was declared over on May 27 after 17 days.

