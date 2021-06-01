1 sent to hospital after apartment fire in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

One person was sent to hospital after a multiple alarm apartment fire in central Hamilton on Monday night.

Hamilton Fire say they arrived at Wellington Place apartments near Wellington and Wilson Streets just after 11 p.m. and engaged a visible fire on the 15th floor balcony.

One person was removed from an apartment on the floor during a search and rescue operation.

Paramedics say the 26-year-old man was sent to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition after significant exposure to smoke.

“The patient was speaking with paramedics throughout the call and in the transport to hospital,” paramedics superintendent Dave Thompson told Global News.

There were no other injuries.

Fire chief Dave Cunliffe said the cause or estimated cost of damage to the building has not yet been determined.

“There is significant smoke and fire damage in the apartment and on the balcony,” Cunliffe said in a release following the blaze.

“The balcony has also sustained some structural damage. ”

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is expected to arrive at the scene for an investigation on Tuesday.

Wellington Place was one of three apartments tied to recent COVID-19 outbreaks among high-rise residences in May.

The surge at the complex involved 45 cases, mainly among residents. The outbreak was declared over on May 27 after 17 days.

