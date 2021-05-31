Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Atlantic Canadians mostly satisfied with COVID-19 restrictions: survey

By Matthew Byard Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick aims to open up to Atlantic Canada – minus N.S. – next month' New Brunswick aims to open up to Atlantic Canada – minus N.S. – next month
New Brunswick has released its reopening plan. Officials say it’s based on goals tied to various vaccination milestones, but as Silas Brown reports, much of the details around border restrictions are subject to change.

The vast majority of Atlantic Canadians are satisfied with government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Halifax-based market research company.

In a release on Monday, Narrative Research said 79 per cent of people surveyed support federal government actions taken during the pandemic, while even more — 87 per cent — support what their provincial governments have done throughout Atlantic Canada.

The survey was conducted between May 2020 and May 2021. It included 1,731 people surveyed from all four Atlantic Canadian provinces.

Trending Stories

More specifically, the release said 88 per cent of respondents “agree that the restrictions put in place during the pandemic have been necessary to protect citizens.”

The release also said 19 per cent “agree that the restrictions put in place during the pandemic have compromised our rights too much”.

Out of all the Atlantic provinces, New Brunswickers were said to be the least likely to be supportive of restrictions from both the federal and provincial governments, and less likely to “agree that the restrictions put in place have been necessary to protect citizens.”

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagNova Scotia tagPandemic tagNew Brunswick tagLockdown tagNewfoundland and Labrador tagPEI tagrestrictions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers