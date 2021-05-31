Atlantic Canadians mostly satisfied with COVID-19 restrictions: survey

Send this page to someone via email

The vast majority of Atlantic Canadians are satisfied with government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Halifax-based market research company.

In a release on Monday, Narrative Research said 79 per cent of people surveyed support federal government actions taken during the pandemic, while even more — 87 per cent — support what their provincial governments have done throughout Atlantic Canada.

The survey was conducted between May 2020 and May 2021. It included 1,731 people surveyed from all four Atlantic Canadian provinces.

More specifically, the release said 88 per cent of respondents “agree that the restrictions put in place during the pandemic have been necessary to protect citizens.”

The release also said 19 per cent “agree that the restrictions put in place during the pandemic have compromised our rights too much”.

Out of all the Atlantic provinces, New Brunswickers were said to be the least likely to be supportive of restrictions from both the federal and provincial governments, and less likely to “agree that the restrictions put in place have been necessary to protect citizens.”

