COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 33 new cases, deaths of 3 men, 1 woman

Nova Scotia reported four new deaths of COVID-19 on Saturday. This is the most deaths reported in one day since May 3, 2020, when six were reported.

The deaths are of a man in his 80s in Western Zone, two men in their 80s in Central Zone, and a woman in her 70s in Central Zone.

There have now been 84 COVID-19-related deaths in Nova Scotia.

“My heart is breaking for the loved ones, friends and families of the four Nova Scotians who have died,” Premier Iain Rankin said in a statement Saturday. “On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I want to offer condolences. We need to protect everyone from this virus. Please get vaccinated, tested and follow the restrictions and public health measures.”

The province also reported 33 new cases and 48 recoveries.

There are 21 new cases in Central Zone, seven in Eastern Zone, three in Western Zone and two in Northern Zone.

One case in Central Zone is a staff member at Ocean View Continuing Care Centre in Eastern Passage.

According to the province, there is still community spread in Central Zone and limited community spread in Sydney. Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

As of Saturday, Nova Scotia sad has 566 active cases of COVID-19. There are 43 people in the hospital, including 18 in ICU.

Since April 1, there have been 3,788 positive COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths. There are 3,204 resolved cases.

