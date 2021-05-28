Menu

Crime

Saint John police look to identify two men in Fort La Tour fire investigation

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 4:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire at Fort La Tour interpretation centre in Saint John deemed ‘suspicious’' Fire at Fort La Tour interpretation centre in Saint John deemed ‘suspicious’
WATCH: (May 19, 2021) A new interpretation centre at Fort La Tour in Saint John was slated to open next month, but overnight, it went up in flames and police say the fire is suspicious. Tim Roszell has more. – May 19, 2021

Saint John police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people connected to last week’s fire at the Fort La Tour historical site.

The fire in the early morning hours of May 19 caused heavy damage to the roof of one the Fort’s interpretation centre buildings.

Investigators deemed the fire as suspicious.

Read more: Fire at Fort La Tour interpretation centre in Saint John deemed ‘suspicious’

On Friday, police released photos of two men that appear to show them at the site. They did not say when the photos were taken or how they were obtained.

Spokesperson Jim Hennessy also would not confirm if the men are suspects in the case.

A fire damaged one of two buildings at the interpretation centre at Fort La Tour historical site in Saint John. View image in full screen
A fire damaged one of two buildings at the interpretation centre at Fort La Tour historical site in Saint John. Tim Roszell/Global News

The interpretation centre was built in 2019 at the former French and Indigenous trading post. It was just weeks away from opening to the public for the first time when the fire occurred. Officials say they plan to rebuild.

Anyone with information about the fire or the two men is asked to call Saint John police or Crimestoppers.

