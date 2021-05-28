Saint John police look to identify two men in Fort La Tour fire investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people connected to last week’s fire at the Fort La Tour historical site.

The fire in the early morning hours of May 19 caused heavy damage to the roof of one the Fort’s interpretation centre buildings.

Investigators deemed the fire as suspicious.

On Friday, police released photos of two men that appear to show them at the site. They did not say when the photos were taken or how they were obtained.

Spokesperson Jim Hennessy also would not confirm if the men are suspects in the case.

View image in full screen A fire damaged one of two buildings at the interpretation centre at Fort La Tour historical site in Saint John. Tim Roszell/Global News

The interpretation centre was built in 2019 at the former French and Indigenous trading post. It was just weeks away from opening to the public for the first time when the fire occurred. Officials say they plan to rebuild.

Anyone with information about the fire or the two men is asked to call Saint John police or Crimestoppers.