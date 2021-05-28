Menu

Canada

City of Kelowna announces recovery grant program for local sport, cultural organizations

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 3:56 pm
The City of Kelowna says a new recovery grant program is aimed at non-profit sport cultural organizations that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kelowna Curling Club is one of 18 organizations that successfully applied for the grant. View image in full screen
The City of Kelowna says a new recovery grant program is aimed at non-profit sport cultural organizations that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kelowna Curling Club is one of 18 organizations that successfully applied for the grant. Travis Lowe / Global News

The City of Kelowna says 18 local groups will benefit from a new recovery grant program.

According to the city, the recovery grant program is aimed at non-profit sport cultural organizations that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For many in the sport and creative sectors, closures and cancelled seasons or events have created excessive strain on their viability,” the city said in a press release.

Read more: Travel and timing: Alberta and B.C. release provincial plans to reopen

“All participating organizations continue to be affected by the pandemic and are ready to start preparing for the future,” said Christine McWillis, the city’s cultural services manager.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this program to support them through the initial stages of the recovery process.”

The city says the groups will receive funding after completing a recovery plan.

Taking part in the program are:

  • Across the Lake Swim Society
  • Ballet Kelowna
  • Central Okanagan Heritage Society
  • Central Okanagan Wrestling Association
  • Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan
  • Chamber Music Kelowna Society
  • Kelowna Community Music School
  • Kelowna Curling Club
  • Kelowna Skating Club
  • Kelowna Speed Skating Club
  • Kelowna Visual Performing Arts Centre Society
  • New Vintage Theatre Society
  • Okanagan Artists Alternative Association
  • Okanagan Athletics Club
  • Okanagan Gymnastics Centre Society
  • Okanagan Mainline Football Society
  • Okanagan Mission Hall Association
  • Opera Kelowna
The city said local organizations were invited to apply for funding earlier this year.

The grants vary between $5,000 and $10,000, and are intended to support organizations that were impacted by lost participant fees, lost ticket sales, cancelled major fundraising events or cancelled community events and festivals.

