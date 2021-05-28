City of Kelowna announces recovery grant program for local sport, cultural organizations

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The City of Kelowna says 18 local groups will benefit from a new recovery grant program.

According to the city, the recovery grant program is aimed at non-profit sport cultural organizations that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For many in the sport and creative sectors, closures and cancelled seasons or events have created excessive strain on their viability,” the city said in a press release.

“All participating organizations continue to be affected by the pandemic and are ready to start preparing for the future,” said Christine McWillis, the city’s cultural services manager.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this program to support them through the initial stages of the recovery process.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city says the groups will receive funding after completing a recovery plan.

5:09 The provincial restart and support for businesses The provincial restart and support for businesses

Taking part in the program are:

Across the Lake Swim Society

Ballet Kelowna

Central Okanagan Heritage Society

Central Okanagan Wrestling Association

Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan

Chamber Music Kelowna Society

Kelowna Community Music School

Kelowna Curling Club

Kelowna Skating Club

Kelowna Speed Skating Club

Kelowna Visual Performing Arts Centre Society

New Vintage Theatre Society

Okanagan Artists Alternative Association

Okanagan Athletics Club

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre Society

Okanagan Mainline Football Society

Okanagan Mission Hall Association

Opera Kelowna

8:49 Highlights from B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan announcement Highlights from B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan announcement

The city said local organizations were invited to apply for funding earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The grants vary between $5,000 and $10,000, and are intended to support organizations that were impacted by lost participant fees, lost ticket sales, cancelled major fundraising events or cancelled community events and festivals.