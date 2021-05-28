Menu

Crime

Halifax police charge 28-year-old man with sexual assault, voyeurism

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 5:20 pm
Halifax police charge 28-year-old man with sexual assault, voyeurism - image View image in full screen
Alex_Schmidt via Getty Images

A 28-year-old man from Dartmouth with a history of convictions has been charged with sexual assault and voyeurism, said Halifax Regional Police.

In a release, police said that on May 26, officers arrested Kyle Gordon Wright in relation to two separate incidents.

Investigators charged Wright in relation to a sexual assault in 2019 against a woman he knew, and an incident of voyeurism in 2016 against another woman.

READ MORE: How a N.S. therapist was allowed to keep practicing after first sexual assault allegation

According to Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, Wright has had 12 charges of voyeurism, one charge for trespassing at night and two charges for failing to comply with condition.

Wright was released to appear in court at a later date to face one count each of sexual assault and voyeurism.

Click to play video: 'Advocates disappointed after bail granted to former Halifax cab driver convicted of sexual assault' Advocates disappointed after bail granted to former Halifax cab driver convicted of sexual assault
Advocates disappointed after bail granted to former Halifax cab driver convicted of sexual assault – Jan 8, 2021

 

