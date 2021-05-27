COVID-19: Testing now available to travellers at Kelowna International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s airport says an on-site COVID-19 screening program is now available for departing passengers.

According to the airport, asymptomatic passengers who require a negative test prior to international travel can pre-book a fee-based COVID-19 test.

The test will take place at a clinic that’s been set up at the south end of the terminal building.

“We have seen a tremendous commitment from airlines to return air service to our region,” said Kelowna airport director Sam Samaddar.

“Ensuring we can keep those who are travelling for essential reasons safe by offering COVID-19 testing is an important step in the safe return to air travel and in our regional economic recovery.”

YLW says two tests are available:

A $120 rapid-antigen test, with results available within 30 minutes.

A $240 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.

Samaddar said the testing started privately in March for LNG Canada project workers departing Kelowna to Terrace, and is now being rolled out for broader public use.

The airport said travellers who choose testing will still need to adhere to existing travel measures, including airline health screening questions and a temperature check.

To book an appointment, visit this website or call 604-966-3777. The testing facility operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

