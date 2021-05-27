Menu

Health

COVID-19: Testing now available to travellers at Kelowna International Airport

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 4:25 pm
The airport says asymptomatic passengers who require a negative test prior to international travel can pre-book a fee-based COVID-19 test. View image in full screen
The airport says asymptomatic passengers who require a negative test prior to international travel can pre-book a fee-based COVID-19 test. Global News File

Kelowna’s airport says an on-site COVID-19 screening program is now available for departing passengers.

According to the airport, asymptomatic passengers who require a negative test prior to international travel can pre-book a fee-based COVID-19 test.

The test will take place at a clinic that’s been set up at the south end of the terminal building.

Read more: Halifax airport CEO hopes for more on-site COVID testing ‘sooner rather than later’

“We have seen a tremendous commitment from airlines to return air service to our region,” said Kelowna airport director Sam Samaddar.

“Ensuring we can keep those who are travelling for essential reasons safe by offering COVID-19 testing is an important step in the safe return to air travel and in our regional economic recovery.”

YLW says two tests are available:

  • A $120 rapid-antigen test, with results available within 30 minutes.
  • A $240 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.
Samaddar said the testing started privately in March for LNG Canada project workers departing Kelowna to Terrace, and is now being rolled out for broader public use.

Click to play video: 'UBC team calls for more widespread use of COVID-19 rapid testing' UBC team calls for more widespread use of COVID-19 rapid testing
UBC team calls for more widespread use of COVID-19 rapid testing – May 15, 2021

The airport said travellers who choose testing will still need to adhere to existing travel measures, including airline health screening questions and a temperature check.

To book an appointment, visit this website or call 604-966-3777. The testing facility operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Click to play video: 'YVR study suggests rapid testing contributes to safer travel' YVR study suggests rapid testing contributes to safer travel
YVR study suggests rapid testing contributes to safer travel – Apr 20, 2021
