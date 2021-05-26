Parents charged after police allege baby left alone in overheated vehicle in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say the parents of a baby who had to be rescued after they were found alone in an overheated vehicle in Mississauga are now facing criminal charges.

It was at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday where officers reported being called to a property on Tranmere Drive, near Dixie and Derry roads, with reports the child, less than a year old, was in distress.

A spokesperson told Global News police had to smash the window to get the baby out. Temperatures on Tuesday topped out at around 30 C.

It’s unclear how long they were in the vehicle or why they were left alone.

The spokesperson said the child was taken to a local hospital for treatment. In an update released Wednesday evening, investigators said the child was expected to make a full recovery, noting community support services were contacted “to ensure the continued well-being of the child.”

The statement said a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were charged with failing to provide the necessities of life and abandoning a child.

The pair were scheduled to appear in a Peel Region court on Aug. 9.