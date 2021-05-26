Menu

Canada

Woman stabbed at Victoria Street party over the long weekend: Kingston police

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 9:26 am
Kingston police are looking for information and video of a party that took place on Victoria Street over the long weekend after a woman was stabbed. View image in full screen
Kingston police are looking for information and video of a party that took place on Victoria Street over the long weekend after a woman was stabbed. Global Kingston

Police are investigating a stabbing on Victoria Street over the long weekend.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, Kingston Police say that a fight broke out among some people attending a party and that a local 19-year-old woman was stabbed, sustaining serious injuries.

Kingston Police and Frontenac Paramedics say that when they arrived, they found dozens of young and intoxicated people on the street and at a house in the 300 block of Victoria Street.

Read more: Kingston police looking for tips on stabbing, murder investigation

Police also found that a male sustained injuries from a bottle broken over his head at the same location.

The residence is normally student-rented but possibly used as an Airbnb during the weekend, police believe.

Investigators are asking any homeowners or tenants in the area to review exterior video surveillance footage around the time the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police and can remain anonymous upon request.

Read more: Kingston, Ont., stabbing suspect faces murder charge for second victim

