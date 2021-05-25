Waterloo Public Health reports just 66 new COVID-19 cases over previous 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported its lowest total number of new COVID-19 cases in close to three months on Tuesday.

The agency actually reported 66 new positive tests for the coronavirus on May 25, but just 30 of those arrived on Monday as there was no reporting due to the holiday.

The 30 cases are the lowest announced since March 30 when there were 26 new COVID-19 cases reported.

This brings the total number of cases in the area to 15,709.

The low two-day total drops the seven-day rolling average down to 49.2, well below the 66.6 average from a week earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 94 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 15,005.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area since Saturday, leaving the death toll at 256 including four this month.

1:49 COVID-19 myths: Doctors say false reports linking vaccines to infertility COVID-19 myths: Doctors say false reports linking vaccines to infertility

The region is down to 461 active COVID-19 cases, the lowest number since April 9, when there were 453. Just a week ago, that number was above 500.

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks also continues to dwindle as there are seven remaining after one was deemed over at the Village of Winston Park, a long-term-care and retirement facility in Kitchener which has experienced multiple outbreaks since the pandemic began.

There are now 31 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, including 24 who are in intensive care units in Waterloo Region, Guelph and Fergus.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of those people may have been transferred into area hospitals from the GTA although that is no longer occurring as often as it once did.

Thousands of people have been vaccinated in Waterloo Region since Friday, the last time the numbers were updated.

The region’s task vaccine distribution task force reported that there have now been 289,297 vaccinations in Waterloo Region, 17,851 more than it reported on Friday.

2:00 Medical, dating experts say COVID-19 vaccines becoming sought after designation for online dating Medical, dating experts say COVID-19 vaccines becoming sought after designation for online dating

The vaccination numbers were relatively low on Sunday and Monday but on Friday, a record-high 7,471 shots were administered in the area.

This blew away the previous highwater mark of 5,869, which was set the day prior.

Story continues below advertisement

The province released two sets of data due to the holiday.

Tuesday’s case count is the lowest daily increase since March 6, as daily cases continue to trend downwards. Although testing volumes were well below normal over the last two days relative to daily totals, test positivity remained at a level consistent with the last two weeks.

According to Monday’s report, 325 cases were recorded in Toronto, 393 in Peel Region, 97 in York Region and 78 in Durham Region.

According to Tuesday’s report, 387 cases were recorded in Toronto, 231 in Peel Region, 77 in York Region and 60 in Durham Region.

Story continues below advertisement

All other local public health units reported fewer than 60 new cases in the provincial reports.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

.