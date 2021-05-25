Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

U.S. formally requests dispute resolution over Canada’s dairy import quotas

By David Lawder Reuters
Posted May 25, 2021 2:13 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. dairy industry feeling impact of the COVID-19 pandemic' N.B. dairy industry feeling impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
Demand is drying up and in some cases milk is being dumped. As Andrew Cromwell reports, dairy farmers are hopeful their business will rebound whenever things return to normal. – Apr 13, 2020

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Tuesday it requested a dispute settlement panel to review a U.S. challenge to Canada’s application of dairy import quotas under the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

The request marks an escalation of a U.S. complaint first lodged in December 2020, alleging that Canada was improperly allocating some of the USMCA’s tariff-rate quotas on 14 dairy products, diverting a portion of them to Canadian processors and to the detriment of U.S. dairy farmers and processors.

Trending Stories

— More to come.

Advertisement
© 2021 Reuters
NAFTA tagUSMCA tagnew NAFTA tagCanada supply management tagnew nafta dairy tagCanada dairy quotas tagUSMCA dairy quotas tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers