1 man dead after RCMP shooting outside Red Deer hospital

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after RCMP fatally shot a man outside the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre Monday.

At around 9 p.m., police said officers were responding to “multiple driving complaints” when they stopped a vehicle in the parkade at the Red Deer hospital.

A confrontation occurred between the driver of the vehicle and the officers. RCMP said during the confrontation, officers discharged their service weapons “resulting in fatal injury to the man.”

The area has been contained by police. ASIRT has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the man.

No RCMP officers were injured in the incident.

Access to the Red Deer hospital parkade will be restricted while police and ASIRT investigate. A timeline for when the parkade would reopen was not given early Tuesday morning.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting that took place earlier this evening in Red Deer. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) May 25, 2021

Red Deer RCMP said its internal review process has been implemented to “gather a full account of what took place during this incident.”

The RCMP said it is cooperating with the ASIRT investigation and will not comment further.