Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 man dead after RCMP shooting outside Red Deer hospital

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 2:16 am
RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
RCMP cruiser. File/ Global News

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after RCMP fatally shot a man outside the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre Monday.

At around 9 p.m., police said officers were responding to “multiple driving complaints” when they stopped a vehicle in the parkade at the Red Deer hospital.

A confrontation occurred between the driver of the vehicle and the officers. RCMP said during the confrontation, officers discharged their service weapons “resulting in fatal injury to the man.”

The area has been contained by police. ASIRT has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the man.

No RCMP officers were injured in the incident.

Access to the Red Deer hospital parkade will be restricted while police and ASIRT investigate. A timeline for when the parkade would reopen was not given early Tuesday morning.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Red Deer RCMP said its internal review process has been implemented to “gather a full account of what took place during this incident.”

The RCMP said it is cooperating with the ASIRT investigation and will not comment further.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta crime tagRed Deer tagRed Deer Crime tagRed Deer Shooting tagAlberta RCMP shooting tagRed Deer Regional Hospital Centre tagRed Deer RCMP shooting tagDriving complaints tagRed Deer driving complaints tagRed Deer hospital parkade tagRed Deer hospital RCMP shooting tagRed Deer hospital shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers