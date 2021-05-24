Search resumes for northern New Brunswick teen missing for nearly 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Police in northern New Brunswick have resumed their search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for nearly two weeks after the search was suspended for the past two days due to rainy weather.

Madison Roy-Boudreau, 14, has been missing since May 11. The teen from Bathurst, N.B. was last seen that morning getting into a grey Ford Ranger pickup truck.

The vehicle has since been found and seized — and the Bathurst Police Force has called her disappearance suspicious.

In a release Monday, the Bathurst Police Force said a multi-unit team is continuing their search for her.

Police say the search will continue until dusk on Monday, and will resume Tuesday as of 8 a.m.

Madison is described as 1.6 meters tall, weighing 54 kilograms, with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

She as last seen wearing a grey sweater, a pair of camouflage-coloured pants and silver shoes.

— With files from The Canadian Press