Suspect arrested, charged after robbing someone of their bike near U of S

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged after robbing someone of their bike near the University of Saskatchewan on Saturday evening.

Read more: New Saskatoon police dog Matrix fighting crime

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery near Preston Avenue North and 108th Street West, just east of the university’s campus, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) in a press release later that night.

A man had allegedly approached someone, threatening them with bear spray and demanding their bicycle, said the release, noting the victim was uninjured in the exchange.

About 15 minutes later, police said they located the man, with the bicycle, near 25th Street East and 2nd Avenue North.

Read more: SaskTel addressing uptick in international spam calls to Saskatchewan

Story continues below advertisement

He was arrested and charged with robbery, having a weapon dangerous to the public as well as with possession of identity documentation relating to another person and possession of a controlled substance.

2:43 Saskatoon police on long weekend travel, alternative response officers Saskatoon police on long weekend travel, alternative response officers