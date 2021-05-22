Menu

Canada

‘Everyone is so excited’: Londoners loving reopening of golf courses, splash pads

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 6:20 pm
Golfers out enjoying the first day of golf courses being back open at East Park London on May 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Golfers out enjoying the first day of golf courses being back open at East Park London on May 22, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan/ Global News

After over a month of being stuck inside, the reopening of golf courses and splash pads was a welcome change for Londoners out enjoying the warm weather.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday golf courses and other outdoor recreation facilities would be allowed to reopen province-wide Saturday as daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop.

The announcement was coupled with a new three-step reopening plan that would see the gradual reopening of the province as more people get vaccinated.

“Everyone is so excited, everyone has a smile on their face, and everyone was ready for this to be something they could do,” said Alon Shatil, owner of East Park London.

East Park London offers several outdoor activities like a golf course, putting range, mini-golf, go-karting, batting cages and a water park.

Alon Shatil, owner of East Park London, is happy to see golfers back on the course after the province reopened golf course Saturday May, 22, 2021 View image in full screen
Alon Shatil, owner of East Park London, is happy to see golfers back on the course after the province reopened golf course Saturday May, 22, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
People were out enjoying mini golf at East Park London Saturday after the province reopened golf courses on May 22, 2021 View image in full screen
People were out enjoying mini golf at East Park London Saturday after the province reopened golf courses on May 22, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

Read more: COVID-19: Golf courses, other outdoor amenities reopen in Ontario

“We have people coming out who aren’t golfers that are so excited to get out and do something fun,” Shatil said.

Although only the golf actives are open, Shatil said he is happy the province’s new reopening plan also includes waterparks.

“We are getting things ready and we can’t wait to open that gate and allow people in to enjoy the water park,” he said.

Like last year, East Park has added several measures to keep people safe, like requiring a booking beforehand, stagged start times, limiting the number of people allowed inside, and allowing golfers to start at the first hole instead of needing to go inside.

Read more: What you can do and when under Ontario’s new 3-phase COVID-19 reopening plan

Maxwell Jamieson enjoyed getting back out on the golf course even with the rain on Saturday, May 22, 2021 View image in full screen
Maxwell Jamieson enjoyed getting back out on the golf course even with the rain on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Maxwell Jamieson was one of the people out enjoying the first day of golf.

“Even with the rain, it was beautiful, it’s always nice to get out with my wife and just walk in nature and everyone seems to be very happy about the reopening,” he said.

Jamieson said getting to golf was one of the benefits of everyone wearing masks to get case numbers down.

“Absolutely enjoying it, and it’s a nice surprise to be out here earlier than June the 2nd,” another golfer, Bernie, said.

Bernie and wife Gloria were also happy to get out on the golf course at East Park London on Saturday, May 22, 2021 View image in full screen
Bernie and wife Gloria were also happy to get out on the golf course at East Park London on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Read more: Ontario feels heat, backtracks after splash pad backlash

Golf courses weren’t the only thing people were happy to see reopen in time for the May long weekend. With warm weather arriving, a statement from the Ontario government Friday afternoon confirmed splash pads would also reopen.

Noah Cooper, five, was out enjoying the reopening of splash pads in London Saturday May 22, 2021 View image in full screen
Noah Cooper, five, was out enjoying the reopening of splash pads in London Saturday May 22, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News
Noah Cooper, five, playing at a splash pad in London on Saturday after the province reopened them May 22, 2021 View image in full screen
Noah Cooper, five, playing at a splash pad in London on Saturday after the province reopened them May 22, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

Cassandra Cooper and her five-year-old son Noah were among some of the first to take advantage of the taps being turned back on.

Cooper said in the past, not having an AC unit meant splash pads were their only way to cool off. Now with schools closed, she is happy it gives them something to do.

“I am off work, so we are home all day, so it’s nice we can at least go to playgrounds and now with summer, it’s great the splash pads are open,” she said.

“It’s an exciting thing for him to do while he is home all the time.”

