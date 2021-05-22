‘Everyone is so excited’: Londoners loving reopening of golf courses, splash pads

Send this page to someone via email

After over a month of being stuck inside, the reopening of golf courses and splash pads was a welcome change for Londoners out enjoying the warm weather.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday golf courses and other outdoor recreation facilities would be allowed to reopen province-wide Saturday as daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop.

The announcement was coupled with a new three-step reopening plan that would see the gradual reopening of the province as more people get vaccinated.

“Everyone is so excited, everyone has a smile on their face, and everyone was ready for this to be something they could do,” said Alon Shatil, owner of East Park London.

East Park London offers several outdoor activities like a golf course, putting range, mini-golf, go-karting, batting cages and a water park.

“We have people coming out who aren’t golfers that are so excited to get out and do something fun,” Shatil said.

Although only the golf actives are open, Shatil said he is happy the province’s new reopening plan also includes waterparks.

“We are getting things ready and we can’t wait to open that gate and allow people in to enjoy the water park,” he said.

Like last year, East Park has added several measures to keep people safe, like requiring a booking beforehand, stagged start times, limiting the number of people allowed inside, and allowing golfers to start at the first hole instead of needing to go inside.

Maxwell Jamieson was one of the people out enjoying the first day of golf.

“Even with the rain, it was beautiful, it’s always nice to get out with my wife and just walk in nature and everyone seems to be very happy about the reopening,” he said.

Jamieson said getting to golf was one of the benefits of everyone wearing masks to get case numbers down.

“Absolutely enjoying it, and it’s a nice surprise to be out here earlier than June the 2nd,” another golfer, Bernie, said.

Golf courses weren’t the only thing people were happy to see reopen in time for the May long weekend. With warm weather arriving, a statement from the Ontario government Friday afternoon confirmed splash pads would also reopen.

Cassandra Cooper and her five-year-old son Noah were among some of the first to take advantage of the taps being turned back on.

Cooper said in the past, not having an AC unit meant splash pads were their only way to cool off. Now with schools closed, she is happy it gives them something to do.

“I am off work, so we are home all day, so it’s nice we can at least go to playgrounds and now with summer, it’s great the splash pads are open,” she said.

“It’s an exciting thing for him to do while he is home all the time.”