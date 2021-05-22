Menu

World

3 killed, dozens hurt after strong earthquake shakes China near Myanmar border

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2021 1:04 am
The location of an earthquake near the China-Myanmar border on May 21, 2021. View image in full screen
The location of an earthquake near the China-Myanmar border on May 21, 2021. United States Geological Survey

A strong, shallow earthquake shook southwestern China near the border with Myanmar, killing at least three people and injuring more than two dozen as authorities rushed relief goods including tents to the area.

A second, 7.3-magnitude quake hit early Saturday the southern part of Qinghai province in central China, about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) north of the first quake.

While there were no reports of casualties, roads were damaged in Maduo county. Aftershocks continued into Saturday morning, with multiple smaller temblors recorded by China’s earthquake administration.

Read more: 6.0 magnitude earthquake in northeast India damages some buildings, residents say

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Jonathan Tytell said the two quakes were not related.

The Yunnan province seismological bureau gave the magnitude of the Friday night quake as 6.4 and said it struck 8 kilometers (5 miles) below the surface northwest of the city of Dali.

Shallow quakes often cause more damage, especially in populated areas.

The earthquake caused strong shaking around Dali, but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage.

Read more: No immediate reports of damage after strong earthquake hits northern Japan

Three people died and 27 were injured, local authorities told state broadcaster CCTV on Saturday.

Relief efforts were underway, with the provincial authorities sending emergency rations and tents to the affected areas.

Last year, a magnitude 5 earthquake in Yunnan killed four people and injured 23.

China’s worst earthquake in recent years struck the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province to the north of Yunnan in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people.

