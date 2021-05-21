Yukon allows gatherings of up to 200 amid high COVID-19 vaccination rates

Send this page to someone via email

Yukon residents can begin gathering in crowds of up to 200 people indoors and outdoors, provided physical distancing is in place, as the territory outlined its reopening plans.

The government says it is able to partially lift health restrictions due to the high uptake in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Starting May 25, fully vaccinated people won’t need to isolate for two weeks when they travel to Yukon, social bubbles will increase to 20 people, bars and restaurants can return to full capacity, and weddings, funerals and religious services can increase to 200 people with physical distancing.

The territory says about 76 per cent of eligible residents had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage for those who have received a second shot is closing in on the same figure.

Story continues below advertisement

The territory says in a statement that Yukon leads the country in vaccinations and youth aged 12 to 17 will be able to start getting their shots on May 31.

2:28 Pandemic ups and downs: Staying afloat through the second wave Pandemic ups and downs: Staying afloat through the second wave – Mar 10, 2021

Premier Sandy Silver says Yukon has made great progress with its vaccination campaign since January and the risks of spreading COVID are much lower than just a few weeks ago.

“I believe that based on our current risk levels, we can support the easing of some public health measures while ensuring the well-being and safety of Yukoners remains top of mind.”