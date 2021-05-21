Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada extends ban on direct passenger flights from India, Pakistan by 30 days

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 12:16 pm
MISSISSAUGA, ON - JULY 1: Air Canada Rouge Airbus A319 takes its inaugural flight on Canada Day at Pearson International Airport. (Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images). View image in full screen
MISSISSAUGA, ON - JULY 1: Air Canada Rouge Airbus A319 takes its inaugural flight on Canada Day at Pearson International Airport. (Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images).

Canada has extended its ban on incoming passenger flights from India and Pakistan by another 30 days, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra announced Friday.

The minister announced the extension during the weekly Public Health Agency of Canada press conference just one day before the original ban was set to expire.

Read more: Canada may extend travel ban on India, Pakistan as COVID-19 remains concern, feds say

“Direct commercial and private passenger flights from India and Pakistan will continue to be denied permission to arrive in Canada,” the minister said during a press conference on Friday.

“This is not the right time to loosen any measures right now,” he said.

The earlier 30-day flight ban from India and Pakistan which set to expire Saturday will now be extended to June 21. The move comes amid growing concerns over a highly transmissible variant of the novel coronavirus first discovered in India.

The B.1.617 variant first identified in India late last year includes a pair of mutations that the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says may confer “immune escape and increased infectivity.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The B.1.617 variant has been identified in Canada and other countries, and the federal government cited concern over the spread of the variant as a reason when the initial travel ban was announced on April 22.

“Our initial decision last month was based on data observed through public health,” Alghabra said.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: All direct passenger flights from India, Pakistan banned from entering Canada' COVID-19: All direct passenger flights from India, Pakistan banned from entering Canada
COVID-19: All direct passenger flights from India, Pakistan banned from entering Canada – Apr 23, 2021

“The data had shown an disproportional amount of infection for arrivals coming from both India and Pakistan and the decision was, as we had promised Canadians, we would do whatever it takes to protect their health and safety,” he added.

However, Alghabra also said that there has been “a significant reduction in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 arriving from international flights since this restriction was put in place.”

“There is still increased pressure on our health care system because of the pandemic so we must continue to be vigilant,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19: Air Canada extends flight ban from India to June 22

Federal government data has shown that the travel ban may have helped at least minimize the arrival of COVID-19 cases in Canada.

Health Canada data posted online earlier this month showed 135 international flights from 18 different countries arrived between April 10 and April 23 with at least one passenger who had COVID-19. Thirty-six of those were direct flights from India and two were from Pakistan.

In the two weeks after the ban took effect, the number of overall flights with COVID-19-positive passengers fell to 56. In the past two weeks, that number fell again to 37.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagindia covid crisis tagcovid cases india tagIndia flight ban tagIndia Pakistan flight ban tagcanada extends india flight ban tagindian varitant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers