Search continues for teen missing in northern New Brunswick for more than a week

The search continues in Bathurst, N.B., for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen May 11 around 7:30 a.m., and police say the girl’s disappearance is being investigated as suspicious.

Bathurst police were able to identify, locate and seize the grey Ford Ranger truck that Madison was last seen getting into on the morning of May 11.

About 30 people began searching a large area off St-Anne Street Wednesday morning and are expected to continue looking for her on Friday.

Madison is described as 1.6 metres tall, weighing 54 kilograms, with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a pair of camouflage-coloured pants and silver-coloured shoes.