Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search continues for teen missing in northern New Brunswick for more than a week

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2021 3:41 pm
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen on May 11. View image in full screen
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen on May 11. Bathurst Police Force

The search continues in Bathurst, N.B., for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen May 11 around 7:30 a.m., and police say the girl’s disappearance is being investigated as suspicious.

Bathurst police were able to identify, locate and seize the grey Ford Ranger truck that Madison was last seen getting into on the morning of May 11.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police in northern N.B. say 14-year-old girl’s disappearance is suspicious, search underway

About 30 people began searching a large area off St-Anne Street Wednesday morning and are expected to continue looking for her on Friday.

Madison is described as 1.6 metres tall, weighing 54 kilograms, with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

Story continues below advertisement

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a pair of camouflage-coloured pants and silver-coloured shoes.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagPolice tagNew Brunswick tagMissing tagMissing Teen tagSuspicious Disappearance tagMadison Roy-Boudreau tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers