Canada

Police in northern N.B. say 14-year-old girl’s disappearance is suspicious, search underway

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 12:21 pm
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen on May 11. View image in full screen
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen on May 11. Bathurst Police Force

Police in northern New Brunswick are treating the recent disappearance of a 14-year-old girl as suspicious.

According to the Bathurst Police Force, a ground search and rescue team is looking through a “specific area” in the Chaleur region on Wednesday as part of the investigation.

Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen on May 11 at around 7:30 a.m. Her friends and family have not heard from her since.

Read more: ‘Rethink what’s important to you’ — Winnipeg police say Amber Alert led to complaints to 911

According to a statement from police Chief Stephane Roy, the teen was seen getting into a grey Ford Ranger pickup truck that morning.

Police have since found and seized that vehicle “with the assistance of the public.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand there has been much discussion over the fact that an Amber Alert was not activated,” Roy said in the statement.

Trending Stories

“We assure you that, at the onset, members of the Criminal Investigation Division had considered submitting a request to the RCMP’s J Division for the activation of an Amber Alert. However, we quickly realized that the 4 criteria, that must all be met, were not.”

He notes only authorized members of the ground search and rescue team will be permitted at the search site, along with law enforcement.

“We understand and appreciate that the general public will want to help with the search,” Roy said.

“However, this group of trained individuals have a systematic approach to their search and we want to allow them the space to do their jobs efficiently.”

Click to play video: 'Amber Alerts may wake you up, but they save kids’ lives' Amber Alerts may wake you up, but they save kids’ lives
Amber Alerts may wake you up, but they save kids’ lives – Jul 25, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
