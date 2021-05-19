B.C. mink farm under COVID-19 quarantine

Send this page to someone via email

VICTORIA – Another British Columbia mink farm has been placed under quarantine after one mink tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

The Ministry of Agriculture says two other mink on the farm, which has about 25,000 animals, are suspected to be positive for the virus.

It says in a statement that the quarantine prohibits the movement of animals and materials from the property.

Twenty mink on the farm were tested as part of B.C.’s general surveillance procedures and the positive test result was confirmed on Monday.

No workers on the farm have tested positive for COVID-19, and the ministry says all have received or have been offered their first dose of vaccination.

It’s the third farm in B.C. where mink have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, including one farm where eight employees also tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry says it’s not currently known how the latest mink to test positive contracted the virus and it’s working to identify potential sources.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.