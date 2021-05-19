Menu

Health

B.C. mink farm under COVID-19 quarantine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2021 11:59 am
COVID-19 has been detected at a 3rd mink farm in the Fraser Valley. We talk to Veterinary Pathology Professor Dorothee Bienzle about what makes the animals so susceptible to the virus and whether we should be concerned about the risk of mutation.

VICTORIA – Another British Columbia mink farm has been placed under quarantine after one mink tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

The Ministry of Agriculture says two other mink on the farm, which has about 25,000 animals, are suspected to be positive for the virus.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. mink farm raises concerns about virus mutation

It says in a statement that the quarantine prohibits the movement of animals and materials from the property.

Twenty mink on the farm were tested as part of B.C.’s general surveillance procedures and the positive test result was confirmed on Monday.

No workers on the farm have tested positive for COVID-19, and the ministry says all have received or have been offered their first dose of vaccination.

Read more: Mink on second B.C. farm test positive for COVID-19

It’s the third farm in B.C. where mink have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, including one farm where eight employees also tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry says it’s not currently known how the latest mink to test positive contracted the virus and it’s working to identify potential sources.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
