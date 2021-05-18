Kingston police looking for tips on stabbing, murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are asking the public to come forward with information about a stabbing and a murder that took place in the city last week.

Last week, Kingston police charged Laura Judge with the murder of Ryan Villeneuve, who was found dead in a residence at 290 Bath Rd. Wednesday.

She was also charged with aggravated assault following a stabbing at 37 Cassidy St. last Thursday.

Kingston police are now saying Judge knew the two victims. They also say search warrants were executed at two residences where the incidents took place, as well as at 142 Pine St., over the last week.

Kingston Police forensics officers returned to the scene of last Wednesday's homicide in an apartment building at 290 Bath Road. Police have continually returned to further process the scene over the past week.#ygk #Kingston #homicide @KingstonPolice @CKWS_TV pic.twitter.com/pPgSRJX4bS — Dominic Christian Owens (@DomChrisOwens) May 18, 2021

The 142 Pine St. location was recently the site of a double murder investigation, where a 59-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were stabbed to death.

The only surviving person in the Dec. 12, 2020 confrontation, 47-year-old Paul Luyten, was charged with manslaughter in the man’s death after Luyten’s girlfriend was stabbed, leading to her death.

Kingston police’s forensic identification services unit has been at all scenes and is working through the evidence seized. Forensic vehicles were spotted at the apartment building at 290 Bath Rd. Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they will not release any more information since the investigation is “extensive” and ongoing.

They are asking for any tips from the public about either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Joel Fisher with major crimes at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca, or you can contact Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow, also with major crimes, at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general line 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

