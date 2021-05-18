Menu

Canada

Kingston Legion flags able to fly again after community replaces stolen ropes

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 5:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Legion 560 thanks Kingston community and businesses for helping replace flag pole ropes after they were stolen' Legion 560 thanks Kingston community and businesses for helping replace flag pole ropes after they were stolen
Honour guard raises flags at Legion Branch 560 for the first time since the ropes were stolen.

For the first time in several weeks, Ontario and Union Jack flags were raised at Kingston’s Royal Canadian Legion Limestone City Branch 560 on Montreal Street.

Thanks to community support, flagpole ropes that were stolen from the branch last month have now been replaced.

“They stole the ropes from these two flags, two of these flags and four flags out back,” said Allan Jones, branch president, pointing to flags outside the building.

The theft left legion members saddened and upset.

Read more: A Kingston Legion can’t raise its flags after ropes and clasps taken

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the flag ropes or whatever, they’re stealing things from what the veterans deserve,” Tracy Gray, second vice-president of the branch, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones said it was a complete act of disrespect and that the flags were “sacred” to members of the legion.

But he said the community came together after a local businessman, who wants to remain anonymous, stepped up and worked with several other businesses to cover the legion’s loss.

Trending Stories

“He owns Black Bear Gear and he’s a veteran and there’s just some parts of Canada that just shouldn’t be touched and that’s veterans, the legion,” said Josh Witteveen, friend of the donation organizer.

Jones said “so many people have donated.”

“There’s a fellow called the ‘rope man’ — he donated 600 feet of rope and the clasps,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Legion can’t fly flags after vandals take ropes.' Kingston Legion can’t fly flags after vandals take ropes.
Kingston Legion can’t fly flags after vandals take ropes – Apr 25, 2021

He said local business Eskerod Signs even donated their time Tuesday morning to put the ropes up.

Story continues below advertisement

After fully raising the flags, the honour guard then dropped them to half-mast.

“We recently lost another member last week so the importance of taking the flags to the top is a signal of understanding and then bringing them down to half-mast to recognize his death and they’ll stay at half-mast until his burial,” said Paul Carnegie, sergeant-at-arms for the local branch.

Jones says the legion will now be installing security cameras to hopefully curb any further thefts.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
