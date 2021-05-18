Vernon RCMP on scene of unfolding incident on Westside Road

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon RCMP say officers are at the scene of an unfolding incident along Westside Road.

According to police, the incident involves a firearm at a residence, with officers initially responding to the scene at 7:30 a.m., on Tuesday.

Vernon RCMP say Police Dog Services and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team are also on scene, and that a perimeter around the residence has been established.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they try to safely resolve the situation, and to not share the location or police activity on social media, stating “this may jeopardize everyone’s safety.”

RCMP say updates will be provided as they become available.

