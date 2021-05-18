Federal government announces funding for 9 Guelph seniors’ programs

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has announced $176,657 in funding for nine seniors programs in Guelph.

MP Lloyd Longfield made the announcement on Tuesday for the projects that will help seniors stay active, informed and socially connected in their community.

The funding was award through the government’s New Horizons for Seniors Program.

Organizations receiving funding include:

Guelph Community Health Centre, which will engage senior volunteers to help with emergency food delivery and reduce seniors’ social isolation.

Guelph Wellington Seniors Association, which will host studio media workshops to support social inclusion and participation of seniors.

Priory Baptist Church, which will build accessible gardens and pathways to enhance the safety and security of seniors.

St. George’s Church, whose senior tech lending project will support virtual social gatherings through book clubs and religious services.

St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation, which will provide peer support and mentoring to improve the social participation of seniors with dementia.

Stone Lodge Retirement Residence, which will participate in the connection of seniors via phone and letter packages for isolated seniors.

The City of Guelph, which will organize bike rides through trails and on roads to promote the social and physical participation of seniors.

Church of the Apostles, which will support the social participation and inclusion of seniors through virtual church services.

Guelph Chinese Canadian Cultural group, which will host activity workshops to promote social inclusion and mental health wellness for seniors.

The government said far too many seniors face isolation in their retirement years even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hope is that the projects will help promote social inclusion and engagement among seniors and other generations, as well as involving the community in preventing elder abuse.

The government added that $60.8 million has funded over 3,000 projects across the country.