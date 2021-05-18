Almost 2,500 new COVID-19 vaccines in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 137,192 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Tuesday morning.

This is an increase of 2,495 doses from what was reported the previous day.

Public health reports that 130,827 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 51.2 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Just over 6,300 people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Tuesday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,252.

Active cases in the city fell by six to 129 with another 17 recoveries being reported.

The city’s resolved case count is at 4,085 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 38 remains unchanged. The latest death attributed to the virus was reported on May 7.

Two outbreaks, both declared on May 4 at Guelph General Hospital, continue after eight patients tested positive for the virus and one died.

In Wellington County, just one new case is being reported on Tuesday as its case count reaches 1,538.

The number of active cases in the county fell by five within the last day to 53, with another six people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,448.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 37 remained unchanged; the most recent death was reported on Monday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 67.6 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 7.3 per cent.

There are 23 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including seven in intensive care.

