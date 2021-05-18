Menu

Sports

Hextall on Hockey: Jets need a pest to get past Oilers

By Leah Hextall CJOB
Posted May 18, 2021 10:44 am

Who is Ryan Lomberg?

Lomberg is an undrafted, fourth-line forward for Florida playing in his first Stanley Cup playoffs against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

If you watched Game 1 of the Sunshine State playoff series, there is no way you missed him.

Lomberg is the epitome of a player who knows what he needs to do to stay in the lineup.

Read more: ANALYSIS — Do Jets have what it takes to upset the Oilers?

He earns his ice time by bringing energy and playing hard every second he’s on skates.

He’s physical and not afraid to fight but that’s not what makes him a success.

He’s the pest – the player that wreaks havoc on the other team and gets under his opponent’s skin.

Lomberg owns the ability to draw players into his world where the true game is played — outside the whistles, in the muck.

He leaves an impression with the ability to play the aggressive role without taking penalties — that’s how he wins.

The Winnipeg Jets need a Ryan Lomberg in the series against Edmonton.

A player that will find a way to entice the Oilers’ supporting cast to participate in activity outside the whistles.

A player who will be hard around the net, get to Edmonton’s goalie and finish each check.

The Jets need a player to fill this role.

The Jets need a pest to move past Round 1.

Click to play video: 'Weekly Jets recap w/John Shannon – May 14' Weekly Jets recap w/John Shannon – May 14
Weekly Jets recap w/John Shannon – May 14

 

