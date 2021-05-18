Hextall on Hockey: Jets need a pest to get past Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Who is Ryan Lomberg?

Lomberg is an undrafted, fourth-line forward for Florida playing in his first Stanley Cup playoffs against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

If you watched Game 1 of the Sunshine State playoff series, there is no way you missed him.

Lomberg is the epitome of a player who knows what he needs to do to stay in the lineup.

He earns his ice time by bringing energy and playing hard every second he’s on skates.

He’s physical and not afraid to fight but that’s not what makes him a success.

He’s the pest – the player that wreaks havoc on the other team and gets under his opponent’s skin.

Lomberg owns the ability to draw players into his world where the true game is played — outside the whistles, in the muck.

He leaves an impression with the ability to play the aggressive role without taking penalties — that’s how he wins.

The Winnipeg Jets need a Ryan Lomberg in the series against Edmonton.

A player that will find a way to entice the Oilers’ supporting cast to participate in activity outside the whistles.

A player who will be hard around the net, get to Edmonton’s goalie and finish each check.

The Jets need a player to fill this role.

The Jets need a pest to move past Round 1.

