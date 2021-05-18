2 men injured after Tuesday morning shooting in south Ottawa: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men received non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the south end of Ottawa on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit said it responded to a shooting at 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Paul Anka Drive.

**Shooting**(5:15am)

– Hunt Club Rd/Paul Benoit Driveway

– 2 males transported to hospital/non-threatening injuries

– Suspect vehicle a blue Honda Civic seen fleeing w/b on HC

-Witnesses call (613) 236-1222 extension or https://t.co/5jqq4DUDAQ

No further information at this time — OPS Guns & Gangs (@OPS_GandG) May 18, 2021

Police said two men were taken to hospital while a suspect was seen fleeing westbound on Hunt Club in a blue Honda Civic.

Roads in the area were closed during much of the morning commute but were reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

Police are asking any witnesses to call 613-236-1222.

More to come.