2 men injured after Tuesday morning shooting in south Ottawa: police

Two men received non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the south end of Ottawa on Tuesday morning, according to police.
The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit said it responded to a shooting at 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Paul Anka Drive.
Police said two men were taken to hospital while a suspect was seen fleeing westbound on Hunt Club in a blue Honda Civic.
Roads in the area were closed during much of the morning commute but were reopened shortly after 9 a.m.
Police are asking any witnesses to call 613-236-1222.
More to come.
