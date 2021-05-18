Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 men injured after Tuesday morning shooting in south Ottawa: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 9:29 am
Police said two men were shot on Tuesday morning in the south end of Ottawa. View image in full screen
Police said two men were shot on Tuesday morning in the south end of Ottawa. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two men received non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the south end of Ottawa on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit said it responded to a shooting at 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Paul Anka Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said two men were taken to hospital while a suspect was seen fleeing westbound on Hunt Club in a blue Honda Civic.

Trending Stories

Roads in the area were closed during much of the morning commute but were reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

Police are asking any witnesses to call 613-236-1222.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa crime tagOttawa Shooting tagOttawa guns and gangs tagOttawa guns tagOttawa south shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers