2 Montreal families want new coroner’s inquiries over claims of racism and conflict of interest

Send this page to someone via email

Two Montreal families are demanding new coroner’s inquiries into the deaths of their loved ones because of growing concerns over racial profiling and a conflict of interest involving the coroner and one of the hospitals.

The family of 26-year-old Akeem Scott is asking for a new inquiry after his death in June of 2019. His family says he spent several hours in severe pain in the Jewish General Hospital’s emergency room without urgent medical care.

He eventually gave up and went to a friend’s house, where he later died.

The original coroner’s report found Scott’s death was preventable but the family believes there are too many discrepancies with how the incident played out.

Story continues below advertisement

Scott’s mother, Marcia Samuels, says she’s left asking too many questions.

“Why is there no mention of the fact that at first the complaint commissioner of the CIUSSS Montreal Centre West said the video footage of the incident was no longer available?” she said.

“Then four months later the CIUSSS medical examiner gave contradictory information about the time my son left the hospital.”

The family is also left wondering if racial discrimination played a part.

“Was it because he was a Black man and was not taken seriously?” asked Samuels.

2:09 Family of woman who died at Lakeshore Hospital still looking for answers Family of woman who died at Lakeshore Hospital still looking for answers – Apr 22, 2021

For the Macarine family, they are still left wondering what happened to their 86-year-old mother, Candida Macarine.

The Filipina woman was admitted to the Lakeshore General Hospital on Feb. 26 with respiratory problems but was found dead on the hospital floor a day later.

Story continues below advertisement

One month after the coroner’s office confirmed it would investigate, the family still has no news.

They were also recently informed of what they say is a conflict of interest between the coroner and the hospital: the coroner is the former chief of legal services at the agency that manages the Lakeshore General.

“It’s obvious that this coroner should be replaced,” says Center for Research-Action on Race Relations executive director Fo Niemi.

“She should recuse herself and another more independent — at least in the perception of the family — another more independent coroner be appointed.”

Given recent cases that raise questions about racial discrimination in Quebec’s health-care network, Niemi says it is only fair the families are seeking more answers.

“We would have to take other recourses in order to have the findings of the coroner’s report reviewed, either by the college of physicians or by the order of nurses.”

Global News reached out to Quebec’s Coroner’s Office but did not get a response.