Man injured after SUV catches fire at Catholic school in Ayr: Waterloo police

One man was injured after a car caught fire at a school in North Dumfries over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say emergency services were called to St. Brigid Catholic Elementary School on Broom Street in Ayr on Sunday morning shortly after 11 a.m.
Police say emergency personnel found an SUV fully engulfed in flames.
Trending Stories
Police say the driver suffered some minor burns as a result of the fire and required treatment from Waterloo Region paramedics.
They say that after the fire was investigated, it was deemed accidental.
Police say there was no damage was done to St. Brigid Catholic Elementary School or other property.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments