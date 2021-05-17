Menu

Crime

Man injured after SUV catches fire at Catholic school in Ayr: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 1:34 pm
A car caught fire behind St. Brigid Catholic Elementary School in Ayr over the weekend. View image in full screen
A car caught fire behind St. Brigid Catholic Elementary School in Ayr over the weekend. Matt Carty / Global News

One man was injured after a car caught fire at a school in North Dumfries over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say emergency services were called to St. Brigid Catholic Elementary School on Broom Street in Ayr on Sunday morning shortly after 11 a.m.

Police say emergency personnel found an SUV fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the driver suffered some minor burns as a result of the fire and required treatment from Waterloo Region paramedics.

They say that after the fire was investigated, it was deemed accidental.

Police say there was no damage was done to St. Brigid Catholic Elementary School or other property.

