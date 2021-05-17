COVID-19: 50% of eligible Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph residents now considered vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says over 50 per cent of its eligible population is now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday morning, 128,379 residents have received at least one shot.

The health unit’s vaccination rollout began on Jan. 6, and took 14 weeks to administer one dose to 25 per cent of the population, reaching that mark on April 14.

As more vaccines became available, the health unit has doubled that to 50 per cent in just over four weeks.

The goal is to vaccinate 75 per cent of the eligible population by June.

The health unit said 134,697 total doses have been administered in the region, increasing over 4,200 from when the data was last provided on Friday.

That means just over 6,300 people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone over the age of 12 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Monday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,242.

Monday’s data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases in the city fell by 15 to 136 with another 51 recoveries being reported.

The city’s resolved case count is at 4,068 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 38 remains unchanged. The latest death related to the virus was reported on May 7.

Two outbreaks, both declared on May 4 at Guelph General Hospital, continue after eight patients tested positive for the virus and one died.

In Wellington County, 18 new cases are being reported on Monday as its case count reaches 1,537.

The number of active cases in the county fell by five over the weekend to 58, with another 22 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,442.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll increased by one to 37. It’s the first death reported since May 3.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 68.6 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 7.3 per cent.

There are 29 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including 11 in intensive care.